FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory for metro Atlanta until 11 a.m.

Watch out for patchy, dense fog in metro Atlanta for your morning commute.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 73°

Normal high - 69°

Chance of rain - 10% after sunset

What you need to know

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 11 a.m. The fog isn’t widespread, but patchy dense fog will stick around for much of the morning.

Dense Fog Advisory (Atlanta News First)

We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. It’ll stay dry throughout the day, but a few sprinkles are possible tonight after sunset with a few showers possible Wednesday morning.

The week will end dry with highs in the 70s and a slight chance of rain this weekend.

