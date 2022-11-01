Fulton County school expands mental health services

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County School is expanding mental health services to students and their families.

The services are part of a program with Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta.

At Global Impact Academy in Fairburn, students will have access to a licensed therapist and expanded counseling and mental health workshops thanks to a donation by

Yolanda Clemons has a 10th-grade son at the school.

She said the impact the pandemic has had on teens cannot be overstated.

“I think one of the big things coming from the pandemic was the big isolation,” said Clemons. “Being with their friends and that comradery, it was important and for a year and a half they didn’t have that.”

Clemons said she and her son have seen the benefits of mental health services and communication workshops offered at the school.

“I think communication is the biggest thing the children need because we need to reach out to them and see how they’re doing,” said Clemons.

Global Impact Academy is now expanding mental health services thanks to a generous donation from an Atlanta-based law firm, Witherite Law Group.

Witherite Law Group donated more than $75,000 over the last two years to fund the program with Girls Inc.

Global Impact Academy will now have a licensed therapist to provide counseling services to all students and their families.

“So many times our school counselors don’t have the capacity to take care of our mental health needs,” said Tiffany Collie-Bailey, CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta.

She said it’s important to recognize that parents need support supporting their own children when they’re going through difficult times.

“We want our parents to know they are not alone when they are having these conversations as they are going through these processes with their kids and giving them the skills and the tools to support their kids to the best of their ability,” said Collie-Bailey.

