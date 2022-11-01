Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter.

The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”

The program is taking applications from elderly or medically homebound Georgians beginning today. All other eligible residents can apply starting Dec. 1.

Applications are taken by local Community Action Agencies (CAA) on a first-come, first-served basis. A family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the state’s median income to qualify. For a one-person household, that’s $28,058 per year. For a five-person household, that’s $62,591.

Applicants must provide the following items:

Most recent heating bill or statement of service from heating provider

Social Security numbers for each household member

Proof of citizenship for each household member

Proof of income, such a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter, for the last 30 days for each adult household member

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household member(s), if applicable

You can find more information by calling DHS at 877-423-4746. You can find a local CAA at georgiacaa.org.

