High school student in Forsyth County killed in crash Tuesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school student is dead after a crash shortly before 8 a.m. near Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road in Forsyth County.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that a grey 1996 Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 17-year-old was traveling north on Mullinax Road when the driver hit the curb on the right side of the road.

The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle began to roll and as it did, the passenger side struck an electrical pole. A 16-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Alliance Academy for Innovation in Cumming confirmed it was one of their students who died. The name of the student has not been released.

