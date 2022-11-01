Hip hop community reacts to death of Migos rapper Takeoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Migos rapper Takeoff was killed earlier this morning in Houston.
The rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were reportedly at a private party when the former was shot and killed.
The rapper’s death has led to an outpouring of grief from the hip-hop community on social media.
Migos, consisting of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset, were a family. Quavo was Takeoff’s nephew and Offset and Takeoff were cousins. The group formed when Takeoff was only 12.
Many posts focused on an interview Takeoff had recently given to Drink Champs.
Migos released four albums as a group: 2015′s Yung Rich Nation, 2017′s Culture, 2018′s Culture II and 2021′s Culture III. Culture and Culture II peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Culture III peaked at No. 2. They’re best known for their megahit “Bad and Boujee,” which is certified 4 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Many reactions praised Offset’s talents as a lyricist, often calling him the best of the trio.
Some reactions were long outpourings of grief. Some put it much simpler.
Takeoff was 28.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.