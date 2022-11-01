Inman Park home sees more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All that is left from Halloween night in the Gordon family’s front yard are a couple of skeletons and two vending machines.

“Our first year, we were amateurs and we got a regular, super-sized, bag of candy and we ran out in about 30 minutes,” said homeowner Alison Gordon.

The next year, they added a rented vending machine.

This year, they added two.

”People lost their minds!” said Gordon. “We load up the machine with candy and baseball cards.”

More than one thousand trick-or-treaters came to Gordon’s house on Halloween night. The first trick-or-treater came right after the Halloween parade.

”I think that it is really great to see everybody come together, not thinking about politics or anything like that. Everybody just wants candy or baseball cards. They just want to have a really great experience,” said Alison.

Families tell me the turnout in the neighborhood says more about their community than anything else.

“Atlanta, the parents, the homeowners, all came together to make it a really special night for the children. I think it made everyone feel really good!” said neighbor, Regina Brewer.

The family is already plotting Halloween 2023, hoping to meet even more of the community next year.

”It doesn’t matter who you are, where you live. You can come on down. We had people all the way from Marietta last night coming to trick-or-treat in the best trick-or-treating neighborhood in the city,” said Gordon.

