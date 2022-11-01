Man convicted of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Douglas County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Douglas County.

47-year-old Dedrick Murray kidnapped a woman Sept. 26, 2019. Murray came to his ex-girlfriend’s house unannounced and refused to leave. Her house began to feel “warm and stuffy,” and she went outside to check the air conditioning; Murray had a history of cutting her lines.

While she bent down Murray came up behind her, pointed a gun at her and asked if she was ready to die. He then forced her back into the house where he ordered her to call her daughter and say “goodbye.” She fought with Murray and he hit her with the gun.

Murray forced the woman into her car and had her back the car out of her garage. She told Murray he would need to shut her garage door. Once he got out, the victim reversed quickly down the driveway. Murray shot at the car, hitting her in the shoulder and shattering the driver-side window and the front windshield. The victim drove to a Publix parking lot where she asked bystanders for help and called the police.

Murray was convicted of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault, terroristic acts with serious physical injury, and stalking. He faces a maximum punishment of life plus 61 years.

