Man wanted by Atlanta police for Oct. 27 homicide

POSSIBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT APD
POSSIBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT APD(ATLANTA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting at 657 Boulevard NE on Oct. 27.

The potential suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, and Nikes. The police say he is armed and dangerous.

If anyone has knowledge of the shooting or the potential suspect, they should contact the Homicide Unit at 404-379-2669. You may also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Extended-stay hotel
Extended-stay hotel evictions soar following Atlanta renter’s rights legislation
1 woman dead after stabbing in Dunwoody apartment
DeKalb man convicted in armed robbery and murder case
"Stranger Things" takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier...
Cinemark brings ‘Stranger Things’ to theaters Nov. 6