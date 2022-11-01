Man wanted by Atlanta police for Oct. 27 homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting at 657 Boulevard NE on Oct. 27.

The potential suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, and Nikes. The police say he is armed and dangerous.

If anyone has knowledge of the shooting or the potential suspect, they should contact the Homicide Unit at 404-379-2669. You may also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

