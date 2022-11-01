New ‘end-around’ taxiway at Atlanta’s airport to increase efficiency

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens joined airport officials Tuesday, cutting the ribbon on a new “end-around” taxiway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, making it the second airport in the country to have two of them.

“This is yet another example,” said Dickens, “of how we’re moving Atlanta forward.”

The 9L taxiway, dubbed “Taxiway Whiskey,” is expected to increase efficiency and safety. It allows aircraft to taxi around the end of runways instead of stopping and waiting to cross multiple runways, reducing the risk of collisions.

End-around taxiways also create fuel savings for airlines, as aircraft don’t spend as much time idling.

“The airlines as a whole will save tens of millions of dollars annually in fuel savings,” said Balram Bheodari, the airport’s general manager. “Think about it.”

Airline passengers could feel the impact, too.

“When airplanes are not crossing a runway and they’re on this taxiway, those departures will just flow freely,” said Tom Nissalke, the airport’s assistant general manager of planning and development.

The first end-around taxiway at Atlanta’s airport was completed in 2007. It was so successful, airport officials decided to build another one. The federal government helped fund this $91 million project, as did the airlines, officials said.

