“Not taking anything for granted” friends reflect on crash that killed Mill Creek cheerleader

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements are finalized for the Gwinnett County cheerleader who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

A suspected drunk driver is still in the hospital, facing charges, including vehicular homicide. One of Caitlyn’s friends who survived the crash says she regrets getting into the car that night.

Caitlyn Pollock, a 16-year-old standout cheerleader at Mill Creek High School, is remembered as fearless, adventurous, and kind.

“She was never mad, never upset. No grudges were held. She was always happy,” said Layla Figures, a friend of Caitlyn.

Layla traces her friendship with Caitlyn back to middle school. Layla who loves dancing, connected with Caitlyn’s passion for cheerleading. Since the crash, Layla’s close group of friends have been leaning on each other for support.

“I’ve never seen what has happened in the past few days ever happen,” said Layla. “I don’t think there has been a night that there hasn’t been a gathering at someone’s house.”

Layla is among six of her friends who walked away from Saturday night’s car crash along Sugarloaf Parkway in Gwinnett County with only scrapes, bumps, and bruises.

Caitlyn, a front-seat passenger who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash. The teens were leaving a house party. Police say their driver, Kyle McDowell, 21, admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash.

“When you’re 16 years old or 21 years old you feel like your invincible like this can’t happen to me. Now, as a parent, it’s a whole different perspective for us. Ugh, don’t drink and drive,” said Lori D’Adamio, a close family friend of Caitlyn’s parents.

Layla and her classmates at Mill Creek and throughout Gwinnett County Public Schools plan to wear blue on Friday, one of Caitlyn’s favorite colors. She says Caitlyn’s death changed her, and makes her want to be a better person, and make better choices in the future.

“Being careful. Living for her. Not taking anything for granted,” said Layla.

The calling hours are slated for Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. The funeral, a celebration of life, is taking place on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at Stone Church - Hamilton Mill Campus.

Caitlyn’s family is requesting students wear their school spirit shirts for the funeral.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.