Special Halloween vending machine provides candy in Inman Park

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Trick-or-treaters in Inman Park were able to get their candy last night in an unconventional way.

A candy vending machine on Elizabeth Street gave out full-size candy bars.

The owners of the home where the machine was located say this is the second year they’ve done this.

Trick-or-treaters said they like that it’s different and there are lots of options.

