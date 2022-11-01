Special Halloween vending machine provides candy in Inman Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Trick-or-treaters in Inman Park were able to get their candy last night in an unconventional way.

A candy vending machine on Elizabeth Street gave out full-size candy bars.

The owners of the home where the machine was located say this is the second year they’ve done this.

Trick-or-treaters said they like that it’s different and there are lots of options.

