Taylor Swift performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Apr. 28 and 29

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Taylor Swift will bring her The Eras tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Apr. 28 and 29. Gracie Abrams and beabadoobee will support Swift in Atlanta.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan Presale now through Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Registered fans will recieve a unique code giving them exclusive access to purchase tickets Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. General public on-sale begins Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Falcons season ticket members will also have an exclusive presale.

The pop megastar is touring in support of her recently-released album Midnights. Swift became the first artist in history to sweep the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

