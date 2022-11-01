Vigil held for 3 Chattooga High School students killed in crash

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many people filled the Chattooga High School stadium Monday night for a vigil in memory of three students killed in a crash.

Students, family members, and others attended the vigil for 15-year-old Xavier Gray, 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier, and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown.

54-year-old Otis James Tennard was also killed in the crash.

“They were good boys, they really were,” Cynthia Smith, a family member, and friend, said. ″They all were good athletes.”

Smith told Atlanta News First their death has impacted the entire community.

She said the amount of support at the vigil was proof of what the young men meant to everyone.

“They were going places, those kids were going places,” she said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the car they were in left the roadway when entering a curve, before overturning on GA 114.

