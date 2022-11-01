Virtual reality creates training opportunities for businesses, schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You might think about the Metaverse and virtual reality as something for gamers, but classrooms and companies across Georgia are now using it as a learning tool.

Meta created the Virtual Reality Metaversity for institutions such as Morehouse College that enroll in the program. Students are building 3D molecules in one advanced organic chemistry class. The school reports higher grade averages in those virtual reality classes.

On Tuesday, The XR Association hosted the Limitless Future Conference in Atlanta where companies like Meta, Google, Oberon, Transfer, Pixo XR, and Captivator were able to talk to companies about how they could use technology to help with safety, productivity, and training of their workers. Company leaders like Rich Beaudry from Chick-Fil-A attended to explore ways to use this technology moving forward.

“In the learning and development space, we’re looking at how can we enhance the ability of all learners. That’s why we’re here today,” said Beaudry.

Sean Herwitz, CEO of PixoVR, said the evolution of wearable headsets and controls has been game-changing for businesses.

“You can fully immerse in this 3D environment. We work with a very large insurance company and their customers and they’re starting to use it with their customers and they’re seeing fewer accidents and at the end of the day everyone can come home safely,” said Herwitz.

Alpharetta-based company Captivator, co-owned by Gustavo Sanabria and Jack Lunstead, has options if you’d like to use a clear headset that gives you a list of tasks you can complete and knowledge that can help you complete the task.

“We like to think of it like we’re giving a business superpower, the ability to talk augmented reality and overlay it over reality to enhance everything they do,” said Lunstead.

This technology can be used by firefighters, plumbers, welders, and students.

