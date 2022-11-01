With the Atlanta Medical Center closing, leaders eying new hospital in south Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, the Atlanta Medical Center will close its doors for good.

The 460-bed hospital has been a mainstay in the Atlanta community for more than a century.

“We want to reiterate our gratitude to our team members who have served the Atlanta community for over 100 years in that location,” said Jill Case-Wirth, Senior VP & Chief Nurse Executive of WellStar Health System.

“That quality of care that Atlanta has come to know from us has just been present, despite the wind-down efforts we’ve needed to make at a time of a difficult decision,” said Case-Wirth, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Monday.

Hospital officials said they were not any patient safety issues during the transition of closing the hospital.

Officials said they also were able to retain 75 percent of its staff.

“I think it’s about the best outcome you could possibly achieve in a situation such as this,” said Kem Mullins, Executive VP of Ambulatory and Business Development for WellStar.

Since WellStar announced the closing of AMC, city and county leaders have been scrambling to find alternative options for emergency healthcare in the city.

In an interview on Monday, one leader said the best location for a new hospital is not in the Old Fourth Ward community, but in south Fulton County.

“That type facility, that size medical care facility is going to go in south Fulton County, in my perspective,” said Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Pitts said not only is there a bigger need for a hospital in south Fulton, he said the current site in Old Fourth Ward has proven unsuitable to prospective hospital systems.

“If a development were to go there, my guess is it would be a mixed-use development, which could have a medical component. But a medical component would not mean a 200-300 bed hospital. That type of facility, in my judgement, based upon what I know and what I have learned on how hospitals operate, is going to take place and be located in south Fulton county,” said Pitts, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Monday.

WellStar officials said before they decided to close the Atlanta Medical Center, they were fielding interest from prospective hospital systems.

“Several hospitals and health systems did look at it. Every system that went through the complete due-diligence withdrew,” said Mullins.

Mullins said they have continued to get inquiries since they announced their closure. But, he said WellStar has been focused on the transition rather than pursuing those inquiries.

“We have not been in negotiations,” said Mullins. “We’ve collected those inquiries and we will evaluate them post November 1,” he said.

Atlanta city leaders have issued a moratorium on re-development of the site until April 2023.

Leaders say this moratorium gives the City more time to attract a hospital system to fill AMC’s void.

Last week, during a town hall, community members urged Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to prioritize south Fulton County for that hospital.

Dickens recognized that while there a few hospital options north of I-20. There are not any hospitals south of I-20 within the City of Atlanta.

“You get sick on the northside of I-20, you’ve got Piedmont, Northside, Emory and Grady. But you don’t have anything on the southside. That’s a tragedy,” said Dickens.

“Were going to work hard to try to attract some medical facilities to the southside of town. An emergency doesn’t care what neighborhood you live in, it just happens,” Dickens said.

WellStar officials said they will keep a small security and maintenance crew on site for the foreseeable future as they move out of the hospital.

