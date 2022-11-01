Zoo Atlanta changes its gun policy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta is updating its gun policy after Gov. Kemp signed the Constitutional Carry Law.

Guests will now be allowed to carry weapons as long as they follow the new law.

This comes months after Music Midtown was canceled because of legal concerns over Georgia’s gun laws.

Zoo officials say they originally banned weapons to protect the safety of its team members, guests and animals.

