13 arrested for street racing in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to street racing in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Police Department says after receiving a tip on Friday that several people were planning street racing activities in DeKalb County, they worked with several other metro law enforcement agencies, including the Georgia State Patrol, to address the matter. Street racers began showing activity in the Tucker area where one individual was arrested by DeKalb police. After that, the racers moved into the Lithonia area where they were met by GSP troopers.

Working together, GSP was able to make 13 arrests, issue 35 citations, and impound 10 vehicles due to illegal activity.

