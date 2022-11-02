$1.5M stolen from churches in 14 different states, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have uncovered a ring of thieves from Texas that stole checks from 36 churches in Fayette County, and from churches across 14 states.

According to authorities, with six people now in custody, the checks stolen from Fayette County totaled $162,192, while the total from the multi-state operation was $1.5 million.

Investigators who have been following the crime spree since the COVID lockdowns said churches in Fayette County had money stolen from their mailboxes and drop-box locations.

According to officials, the thieves would create fake bank accounts and then deposit the checks via ATMs.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the 17 members of the theft ring drove from Texas to various locations during the COVID pandemic when fewer people were attending church services, where they stole checks from church mailboxes.

Sheriff Babb encouraged churches and other religious organizations to try and encourage their congregations to move toward online giving as it is a safer option than mailing in tithes.

Those in custody include:

Mayrelis Rodriguez-Roldan, 32, of Houston, Texas

Jose Leyva-Guerrero, 36, of Tampa, Fla.

Pedro Ramirez-Camillo, 30, of Houston, Texas

Arian Ochoa-Agular, 30, of Houston, Texas

Roberto Toboso-Morodo, 31, of Houston, Texas

Eduardo Antelo-Gonzalez, 35, of Houston, Texas

All those arrested are being held without bond on RICO violations as well as identity fraud and exploitation of an elderly person.

The Fayette churches where the thefts occurred include:

Apostolic Christian Church of Peachtree City

Christ Church at Whitewater

Covenant Presbyterian

Dogwood Church & Real Life Center

Episcopal Church of the Nativity

Fayette Presbyterian

Fayette Samaritans

Fayette Seventh Day Adventist

Fayetteville Church of Christ

Fayetteville First Baptist

Flat Creek Baptist

Grace Baptist

Grace Evangelical

Heritage Baptist

Holy Trinity Catholic

Hopewell United Methodist

Inman United Methodist

Kenwood Baptist

Lisbon Baptist

McDonough Christian

McDonough Road Baptist

New Beginning Praise & Worship

North Fayette United Methodist

Olivet Baptist

One Church

Peachtree City Christian

Peachtree City Church of Christ

Peachtree City First Baptist

Peachtree City United Methodist

Prince of Peace Lutheran

Saint Gabriel / Saint Vincent de Paul

Saint Matthew

South Fayette Church of Christ

Southern Crescent

Tyrone First Christian

Whitewater Church

