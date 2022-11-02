$1.5M stolen from churches in 14 different states, officials say
Officials said more than $160k stolen from churches across Fayette County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have uncovered a ring of thieves from Texas that stole checks from 36 churches in Fayette County, and from churches across 14 states.
According to authorities, with six people now in custody, the checks stolen from Fayette County totaled $162,192, while the total from the multi-state operation was $1.5 million.
Investigators who have been following the crime spree since the COVID lockdowns said churches in Fayette County had money stolen from their mailboxes and drop-box locations.
According to officials, the thieves would create fake bank accounts and then deposit the checks via ATMs.
Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the 17 members of the theft ring drove from Texas to various locations during the COVID pandemic when fewer people were attending church services, where they stole checks from church mailboxes.
Sheriff Babb encouraged churches and other religious organizations to try and encourage their congregations to move toward online giving as it is a safer option than mailing in tithes.
Those in custody include:
Mayrelis Rodriguez-Roldan, 32, of Houston, Texas
Jose Leyva-Guerrero, 36, of Tampa, Fla.
Pedro Ramirez-Camillo, 30, of Houston, Texas
Arian Ochoa-Agular, 30, of Houston, Texas
Roberto Toboso-Morodo, 31, of Houston, Texas
Eduardo Antelo-Gonzalez, 35, of Houston, Texas
All those arrested are being held without bond on RICO violations as well as identity fraud and exploitation of an elderly person.
The Fayette churches where the thefts occurred include:
Apostolic Christian Church of Peachtree City
Christ Church at Whitewater
Covenant Presbyterian
Dogwood Church & Real Life Center
Episcopal Church of the Nativity
Fayette Presbyterian
Fayette Samaritans
Fayette Seventh Day Adventist
Fayetteville Church of Christ
Fayetteville First Baptist
Flat Creek Baptist
Grace Baptist
Grace Evangelical
Heritage Baptist
Holy Trinity Catholic
Hopewell United Methodist
Inman United Methodist
Kenwood Baptist
Lisbon Baptist
McDonough Christian
McDonough Road Baptist
New Beginning Praise & Worship
North Fayette United Methodist
Olivet Baptist
One Church
Peachtree City Christian
Peachtree City Church of Christ
Peachtree City First Baptist
Peachtree City United Methodist
Prince of Peace Lutheran
Saint Gabriel / Saint Vincent de Paul
Saint Matthew
South Fayette Church of Christ
Southern Crescent
Tyrone First Christian
Whitewater Church
