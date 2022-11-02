2 million voters have already turned out for Georgia 2022 midterms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday two million voters have cast ballots in the state’s historic 2022 midterm elections.

In a tweet, Raffensperger also said more than two million early votes are expected to be recorded later this week.

Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state’s office, said as of Tuesday, 1,947,191 ballots have been cast, with 1,762,981 ballots cast early in person and 184,210 absentees accepted.

The nation’s most watched governor’s race features incumbent Republican Brian Kemp facing a re-election challenge from Stacey Abrams, who is seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor in history.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing a strong challenge from Republican Herschel Walker in his bid for a full, six-year Senate term. That race could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

Walker and Warnock could face each other in a December runoff if neither captures a majority of the vote.

