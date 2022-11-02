2M voters have already turned out during early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday two million voters have cast ballots in the state’s historic 2022 midterm elections.

Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office said more than 28 percent of active voters in Georgia have cast their ballot.

Turnout is varying widely, depending on where you live.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s website, , Towns and Greene County are seeing high turnout as of Wednesday afternoon. Both counties are around 43 percent.

Forsyth and Fayette County are among the counties with the highest percentage of voter turnout in metro Atlanta.

In Fayette County, the polls are drawing in voters who told Atlanta News First they normally don’t vote in the midterm election.

This election is also drawing veterans like William Hughes in Fayette County.

“That’s my privilege. That’s what I spent 26 years in the Army to guarantee,” said Hughes. “Fayette County has a high number of veterans; veterans are interested in getting out and voting and I’m one of them.”

Does either political party stand to benefit from Georgia’s high early voter turnout?

“I would be very careful to think that the increase in voters participating is only connected to Democratic sentiment, I would be very careful before believing that conclusion,” said political analyst and professor, Dr. Rashad Richey.

While Democrats have been known to vote early, while Republicans have been known to vote on Election Day, Richey said Georgia’s past elections and political landscape make it difficult to predict who these early voters are going for.

“Make no mistake about it, Georgia is still a conservative state that has two Democratic U.S. Senators leading the state, but that does not mean that Georgia has completely flipped,” said Richey.

Richey said history has shown high early voting does not always mean high turnout on Election Day.

“We have seen signs of heightened engagement early and then on Election Day it was quite a normative overall election cycle because people and advocacy groups in particular were able to convince people to simply vote early, which meant you’re not seeing an increase in participation, you’re seeing an increase in early participation,” said Richey. “I’m hoping this signals an increase in overall participation.”

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, early voting turnout is expected to increase during the final days of early voting.

The last day for in-person early voting is Nov. 4.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.