Abrams, Kemp blitz the state in the final week before election day

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – On Tuesday, Stacey Abrams sat down in her campaign bus for a series of interviews with just a week before Election Day.

Her voice was faint at times, but she gave no indication she was letting a little fatigue slow her down.

COMPLETE ELECTIONS 2022 COVERAGE

“What has always driven me is I want people to have more, and I want to help. And I don’t have the luxury of being tired when there is still work to be done. And we know we’re seven days away from victory, so I’m going to wake up every morning ready to go,” said Abrams, in an interview with Atlanta News First.

TONIGHT: I went 1-on-1 with Stacey Abrams on her tour bus - before she hit the road to Cobb County.



7 days until Election Day and she knows she has "some ground to cover." More from our interview on @ATLNewsFirst at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/xSU1VJc6qP — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) November 1, 2022

Abrams on Tuesday afternoon held a rally outside her Decatur headquarters before hitting the trail once again, this time headed for Marietta.

“We’ve got a lot of ground to cover, we’ve got seven days to do it,” said Abrams.

Abrams has consistently trailed in the media polls, and recent ones suggest the incumbent, Governor Brian Kemp, is teetering on the edge of winning the race for Governor without a runoff.

Abrams said the polls simply give a snapshot of the race and she believes it’s closer than forecasted.

She said women and people of color, especially Black men, are under-represented in those polls.

“And those are all communities that desperately need a governor who sees them and is willing to invest in them. I am and the current governor is not,” Abrams said.

At roughly the same time, in Forsyth County, Governor Kemp was leaning on political star power in the final days of early voting.

“I’m glad to have him back. He’s been with us the whole time, former Vice President Mike Pence. Y’all give him a big Georgia welcome,” said Kemp, introducing Kemp to a crowd of supporters in Cumming.

Governor Brian Kemp campaigning alongside former Vice President Mike Pence in Forsyth County on Tuesday. (Atlanta News First)

Pence’s presence comes just four days after former President Barack Obama campaigned alongside Abrams, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, in College Park.

“I think there’s no better governor in American than Brian Kemp. It’s true. I liked Kemp before it was cool,” said Pence.

Governor Kemp is touring through predominately Republican counties for the next couple of days. However, he said he’s made it a point this campaign to stump in non-Republican neighborhoods as well.

“We knocked on a half-a-million doors in the primary and that’s why we overperformed. We’re doing the exact same thing right now. And we’re not just doing that in traditional republican neighborhood,” Kemp said to a group of reporters on Tuesday.

Kemp said the Republican’s ground game in 2020 hurt them to garner support in the presidential race.

“We lost the 2020 race because we didn’t have a good ground game in the state, and we have one now,” said Gov. Kemp.

“But we’re not finished with that. We’ve got to finish the rest of the week until the polls close on Tuesday,” said Kemp.

He said he’s not letting early polling results that show he’s leading impact his campaign effort.

“Nothing is guaranteed in politics and we’ve got to keep working hard,” said Kemp.

Early voting ends in Georgia on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.