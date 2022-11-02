APD unveils brand new squad cars, announces take-home car program for officers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For 20 years, the Atlanta Police Department has used the same dark blue squad cars, but new Chief Darin Schierbaum saw the need for an update.

The department announced its rollout of a new fleet Wednesday morning. Chief Schierbaum said the cars will now be a sleek black color with a design that symbolizes what Atlanta stands for and how the city is designed.

“You will see six stripes on these vehicles. That represents the six zones of our city,” said Schierbaum.

A group of SCAD students collaborated with the city to create the new logo. They were recognized at Wednesday’s unveiling and announcement.

“You will see the leading edge is a representation of the Phoenix and the six stripes are a representation of the feathers of the phoenix reinforcing we are a city of innovation,” said Schierbaum.

But this is more than just a facelift. Along with the new fleet, officers will now be able to take the cars home after their shifts.

“When we look at the number one reason Atlanta police officers want to stay with the department, a take-home car is the top of the list,” said Schierbaum.

The chief said this option allows the officers to take better care and have a better sense of pride for the vehicles. This also can be a crime deterrent.

“If a would-be criminal were to see a police car parked in a driveway or inside a parking deck, then they are much less likely to prevent a crime,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, city of Atlanta.

Schierbaum said so far, the department bought 40 cars for the program, and he believes this will serve as a recruitment tool, as the department continues to search for the best to put on the force.

