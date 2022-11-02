Bank of America members get free admission to four museums

The Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center.
The Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center.(Jason C. Hales | Atlanta History Center)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bank of America is offering free admission to local museums for cardholders during the first weekend of every month.

Four Atlanta-area museums are participating in the program: the Atlanta History Center, Center for Civil and Human Rights, High Museum of Art and the Tellus Science Museum. A total of 11 museums are participating through Georgia.

Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders just have to present their card and a photo ID to get free admission to the museums Nov. 5 and 6, as well as the first weekend of every month going forward.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mural of Atlanta rapper Takeoff
Mural painted of slain Atlanta rapper Takeoff at Old Fourth Ward skatepark
TJ McBride of Tabernacle of Praise Church, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, and...
Shaquille O’Neal, Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office team up for Thanksgiving giveaway
A 1958 BMW Isetta on display at the 'Microcar Marvels' exhibit.
Savoy Automobile Museum opening new ‘Microcar Marvels’ exhibit
New Atlanta PD patrol cars unveiled Wednesday.
APD unveils brand new squad cars, announces take-home car program for officers