Bank of America members get free admission to four museums

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bank of America is offering free admission to local museums for cardholders during the first weekend of every month.

Four Atlanta-area museums are participating in the program: the Atlanta History Center, Center for Civil and Human Rights, High Museum of Art and the Tellus Science Museum. A total of 11 museums are participating through Georgia.

Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders just have to present their card and a photo ID to get free admission to the museums Nov. 5 and 6, as well as the first weekend of every month going forward.

