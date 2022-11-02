Brookhaven neighborhood wiffleball league is a hit for charity

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a peaceful Brookhaven neighborhood where everyone gets along, there is one time a year when all bets are off.

Every summer in the Brittany subdivision, the kid comes out in everyone.

“Well, we started a wiffleball league and that starts in June, and it runs through August,” Homeowner Sean McLaren said.

“It brings the neighborhood together,” Homeowner Susanne Hardy said.

On a beat-up backyard field, nearly 200 grown men and women compete in what has been dubbed the Brittany Wiffleball League. The BWL is 20-teams strong and highly competitive.

“The key to this neighborhood is there are tons of kids. So, you’ll see lots of kids taking batting practice from Dad or Mom but let’s be clear, it’s the dad and the mom practicing their game more than it is trying to get the kid better,” Homeowner Dave Kincaid said.

“Everybody cares about the long ball. This is the Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa era of BWL. If you can’t hit a home run, you’re not adding much value to your team,” Homeowner Wes Sapp said.

Believe it or not, it’s not the highlights that get all the attention in this league, it’s oftentimes the lowlights.

“I think the worst part is the emails that get sent out after,” Hardy said.

“We try to get to the point where we don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story,” Sapp said.

Sapp is one of the weekly recap writers in the neighborhood and for good reason.

“There are some guys in the league that are really athletic and actually really good at wiffleball. I’m not one of those people so I probably enjoy the write-ups quite a bit more,” Sapp said.

“I’ve heard that some people have to sleep in separate bedrooms after a night when there is a mistake,” Homeowner Catherine Walts said.

At the end of the summer, the entire neighborhood rallies around the playoffs. After all, it’s a hard-fought season, one usually riddled with injuries.

“In the past, we’ve had a torn calf and a lot of bruised egos and that’s about it,” McLaren said.

The last team standing wins the BWL Championship cup, and the winner of the loser’s bracket receives a less-than-flattering trophy.

But the real winners are the charities they raise money for all season long. This year Interfaith Outreach Home received a $20,000 donation that will help families facing homelessness.

“This neighborhood wiffleball league is changing lives. It’s erasing homelessness in people’s lives,” Tamika Choba with Interfaith Outreach Home said.

The BWL has given back $200,000 during the past decade. It just shows that in this neighborhood a diamond is forever.

