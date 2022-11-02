City of LaGrange to complete monthly litter cleanup with local organizations

LaGrange Monthly Litter Pickup
LaGrange Monthly Litter Pickup(LaGrange City officials)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of LaGrange and several local organizations have invited the public to join its monthly litter cleanup.

Officials will be joined by the Kiwanis Club, the Rotary, Optimist and Lions Clubs to help clean up litter.

Officials say the “Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It” initiative began in April 2018 when city manager Meg Kelsey wanted to send a message to the community about the importance of cleaning up litter. Nonessential businesses were closed and hundreds joined in the trash pick-up, officials say.

If any organization wants to partner with the City of LaGrange on the litter pick up, contact Parks Director Michael Coniglio at mconiglio@lagrangega.org.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TJ McBride of Tabernacle of Praise Church, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, and...
Shaquille O’Neal, Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office team up for Thanksgiving giveaway
Down 7 Up 8
INTERVIEW: Down 7 Up 8, Incorporated supports children in need
Trick-or-treaters line up at Inman Park home
Inman Park home sees more than 1K trick-or-treaters
Jernard Wells
Tasty Tuesday: Chef Jernard Wells joins Atlanta News First