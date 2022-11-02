City of LaGrange to complete monthly litter cleanup with local organizations

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of LaGrange and several local organizations have invited the public to join its monthly litter cleanup.

Officials will be joined by the Kiwanis Club, the Rotary, Optimist and Lions Clubs to help clean up litter.

Officials say the “Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It” initiative began in April 2018 when city manager Meg Kelsey wanted to send a message to the community about the importance of cleaning up litter. Nonessential businesses were closed and hundreds joined in the trash pick-up, officials say.

If any organization wants to partner with the City of LaGrange on the litter pick up, contact Parks Director Michael Coniglio at mconiglio@lagrangega.org.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.