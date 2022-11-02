Cobb County serial robber sentenced to life without parole

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been sentenced to life without parole for a series of armed robberies in 2018.

Lashumbia D. Session was found guilty of eight counts of armed robbery. Session and another individual robbed six Cobb County businesses in 2018; all the robberies were caught on camera.

Cobb County Senior Assistant District Attorney Marty First said, “Session robbed employees and customers, while armed with a large handgun.”

Session was identified in photo lineups during the investigation and her DNA was found at two of the crime scenes. Some of the stolen items were found in her possession when she was arrested.

The other individual, Mykia Wilson, plead guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019.

