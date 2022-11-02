Deion Sanders stops Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta Falcon and current Jackson State University Head Coach Deion Sanders goes by many names.

But to him, the most important is “dad.”

That’s the role he’s taking on in after Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in Houston.

The Jackson State Tigers are headed to Houston this week to play Texas Southern.

Before practice Tuesday, Sanders told his players they are not allowed to leave their hotel for anything or anyone.

In this now viral clip, he explained why this is what he has to do in order to keep his players safe.

“Sooner or later we’ve got to start changing our addresses guys. That’s an analogy to saying I know we this, but we ain’t that,” Sanders said. “You’re not who you were a year ago. you’re not even who you’re gonna be a year from now, which is a blessing. But you can’t continuously do the things you’ve always done and expect to get the results.”

