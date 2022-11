ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Delta flight traveling from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after an engine went out.

A passenger posted a video on social media showing smoke filling the cabin.

Scary moment on #delta flight 2846 from ATL-LAX as an engine went out and the smoke from burnt oil came into the cabin.



The crew was amazing and made everything as smooth as possible while making an emergency landing in #Albuquerque @Delta pic.twitter.com/HCtc8LI0GY — Mason Weiner (@MasonWeiner84) November 1, 2022

The plane was able to land safely in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

No injuries were reported.

