FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing skies, 70s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a mostly cloudy start to your morning, but expect clearing skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 75°

Normal high - 69°

Chance of rain - 20% this morning

What you need to know

It’s a mostly cloudy start to your day with an isolated shower or two possible this morning. Expect clearing skies this afternoon with dry weather for the rest of the week!

Forecast map for noon Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

This weekend, moisture will return ahead of a cool front, which will give us a slight chance of a few showers Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will start dry, but we’ll also be watching what may be an area of low pressure developing east of Florida, which could impact the southeast U.S. next week.

