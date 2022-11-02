FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing skies, 70s this afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a mostly cloudy start to your morning, but expect clearing skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.
Wednesday’s summary
High - 75°
Normal high - 69°
Chance of rain - 20% this morning
What you need to know
It’s a mostly cloudy start to your day with an isolated shower or two possible this morning. Expect clearing skies this afternoon with dry weather for the rest of the week!
This weekend, moisture will return ahead of a cool front, which will give us a slight chance of a few showers Saturday and Sunday.
Next week will start dry, but we’ll also be watching what may be an area of low pressure developing east of Florida, which could impact the southeast U.S. next week.
