Hawks officials to share message about ‘ATL Vote’ campaign ahead of Bucks game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks will share a special message about their weeks-long initiative for their ‘ATL Vote’ campaign and the importance of voting prior to their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We have always believed it is important for everyone to have their voice heard,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin. “We are excited for Monday’s game against Milwaukee and want to remind all of our fans to vote in this important election.”

The Hawks kicked off their ‘ATL Vote’ campaign in September.

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “more than 1 million Georgians have already voted in the state’s 2022 midterm elections.”

On Oct. 17, Hawks team officials say the Hawks lit up the sky and “unveiled the largest billboard in Georgia with an illuminated voting message for its first 24 hours.”

According to Hawks team officials, “State Farm Arena turned into Georgia’s largest-ever voting precinct, with more than 50,000 votes cast” during the 2020 election cycle.

For more information about the Hawks’ ‘ATL Vote’ campaign, visit Hawks.com/vote.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:15 p.m.

