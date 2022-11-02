INTERVIEW: Down 7 Up 8, Incorporated supports children in need

INTERVIEW: Down 7 Up 8 Incorporated supports children in need
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Down 7 Up 8, Incorporated, a Georgia based 501(c)(3) Organization, supports children in need which include foster and adopted children.  Down 7 Up 8 offers programs such as free virtual tutoring for ages five and up, Black History Monthly Presentations and a Back 2 School Bash.

“Princess for A Day and Boys to Men, Together As One” will be at Georgia State University Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Children can learn about conflict resolution, confidence and leadership, Adulting 101, social media and more. Adults can learn about estate and will planning.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LaGrange Monthly Litter Pickup
City of LaGrange to complete monthly litter cleanup with local organizations
TJ McBride of Tabernacle of Praise Church, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, and...
Shaquille O’Neal, Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office team up for Thanksgiving giveaway
Trick-or-treaters line up at Inman Park home
Inman Park home sees more than 1K trick-or-treaters
Jernard Wells
Tasty Tuesday: Chef Jernard Wells joins Atlanta News First