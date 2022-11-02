INTERVIEW: Down 7 Up 8, Incorporated supports children in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Down 7 Up 8, Incorporated, a Georgia based 501(c)(3) Organization, supports children in need which include foster and adopted children. Down 7 Up 8 offers programs such as free virtual tutoring for ages five and up, Black History Monthly Presentations and a Back 2 School Bash.

“Princess for A Day and Boys to Men, Together As One” will be at Georgia State University Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Children can learn about conflict resolution, confidence and leadership, Adulting 101, social media and more. Adults can learn about estate and will planning.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.