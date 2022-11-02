INTERVIEW: Music executive Benny Pough stops by Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Benny Pough is a respected entertainment industry veteran with decades of experience propelling the careers of some of today’s leading superstars including Jay-Z, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Ye (formerly Kanye West), Travis Scott, Future, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, and 21 Savage.

Pough has left an indelible mark on the music industry holding executive roles at labels Motown, Def Jam, Epic Records and MCA Records, culminating in his role as President of Roc Nation Music before ultimately deciding to pivot to entrepreneurship.

Over two years later, Pough’s multi-tiered entertainment company DVERSE Media is home to record labels, distribution platforms, publishing, management and more. This powerhouse entity comes in addition to Al J. Britt Enterprises, Pough’s real estate management company that has garnered over 100 doors as part of his portfolio. For more information on Benny Pough, click here.

