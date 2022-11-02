INTERVIEW: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday!

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening this Saturday!

Atlanta News First spoke with Dr. Frank Jones, the vice chair of the Alzheimer’s Association, about the importance of supporting this event. Jones’ mother suffers from Alzheimer’s.

To learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.

