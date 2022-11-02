Neighbors in Mechanicsville calling for end to ‘nuisance nightlife’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frustrated residents shared their concerns with city officials over nightlife crowds in their Southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

People living in Mechanicsville say certain establishments are causing more traffic, crime, and noise.

Scott Jones has tenants near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and said they’re tired of it.

“Traffic, break-ins from cars, and also noise all the way up until midnight,” he said.

According to residents, establishments like nearby Believe Music Hall are causing them sleepless nights.

Atlanta Councilmember Jason Dozier met with neighbors Tuesday to hear their concerns.

Dozier confirmed that the business recently did get some citations and he is working to learn more about specific violations.

The council member’s goal is to meet with all parties involved for a resolution.

Residents said they don’t mind working with the establishments either but want better communication.

“Let people know what’s going on in the neighborhood,” one resident said. “Better communication, find solutions for everybody. I understand they want to party, but we also want safety.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Believe Music Hall for a response to the concerns and will update this story when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.