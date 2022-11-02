Person wanted for double shooting in Chamblee captured in Mississippi, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person wanted in a double shooting in Chamblee on Tuesday has been “taken into custody,” Chamblee police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
According to officials, “after a thorough investigation was conducted by the City of Chamblee Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, a suspect in a double shooting incident was taken into custody in Biloxi, Mississippi.”
Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2100 block of Dering Circle around 9:20 p.m on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. One of the shooting victims later died, officials say.
The identity of the shooting victims has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
