Progress continues on John Lewis monument in Decatur Square

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The space in front of the historic DeKalb County courthouse will soon be home to a new monument.

The task force assigned to create a John Lewis monument has chosen an artist.

“This was the appropriate place, it was in his district and he was such a beacon of hope,” Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said.

According to Garrett, there was a worldwide search for an artist to honor the late congressman and civil rights icon.

“John Lewis was a visionary,” she said. “He had the respect of anyone he came into contact with.”

It was only a couple of years ago, the space was the site of something else.

A Confederate obelisk was removed in 2020 after several protests.

Now, many in DeKalb County are looking forward to what’s coming.

Garrett told Atlanta News First they aren’t releasing details of the artist just yet.

