Sandy Springs police link with auto shops for free catalytic converter service

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs police are working with repair shops to try and deter criminals from stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

On Tuesday, the department announced a new partnership with Pep Boys, Advanced Auto Parts and True Automotive to offer a potential solution to a nationwide problem.

Officials say Sandy Springs residents can go to either repair shop and mechanics will engrave “SSPD” and the last five characters of your vehicle identification number (VIN) as well as spray a high-temperature paint onto the part.

“We’re pushing it out to protect the property of people who live here and hopefully it will be something that grows and catches on metro-wide,” said SSPD Sgt. McGinnis.

There have been at least 54 reports of stolen catalytic converters in Sandy Springs this year. The number may sound low but, the cost to replace the part can run between $1,000-$3,000. Criminals want the parts because of the precious metals inside. Thieves can make between $30 and $500 selling them to a recycler.

“A lot of these places don’t know whether they’ve been taken legally or illegally,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis. “So, we’re trying to make it so that at least if they see something with an engraving and paint on it, they know to call us.”

The service is free and takes between 15 and 20 minutes. To schedule a visit, call Pep Boys at 404-843-0622 or True Automotive at 404-480-3802.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.