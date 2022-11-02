Savoy Automobile Museum opening new ‘Microcar Marvels’ exhibit

A 1958 BMW Isetta on display at the 'Microcar Marvels' exhibit.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville is opening a new exhibit. Microcar Marvels opened recently, focusing on tiny cars.

“Microcars” is a term usually defined as cars with a cubic centimeter (CC) engine displacement under 400. In simple terms, the engine can output 400 milliliters of air and fuel to keep the car moving. By contrast, the average displacement in 2021 light vehicles made in America was about 2.9 liters.

“Microcars” were especially popular in post-World War II Britain. Some of the cars on display in the exhibit include the 1948 Lamar, 1954 Daus, 1957 Messerschmitt and 1964 Scootacar MKII. The cars are on loan from the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville.

The Savoy will host a reception and “interactive discussion” the Lane Motor Museum’s Curator of Collections Derek Moore Nov. 18. The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a full cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. The interactive discussion will follow in the Presentation Theatre at 7 p.m.

The exhibit is open through Feb. 26, 2023. More information can be found here.

