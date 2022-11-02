School zone cameras begin busting speeders in Bartow County

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Speeders, don’t say we didn’t warn you. A new camera system went operational Wednesday in Bartow County, aimed at slowing down drivers in school zones.

The system features cameras, speed detectors, and license plate readers. Drivers caught speeding through school zones near Adairsville Middle School and Adairsville High School during school hours will get a citation in the mail.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, a recent traffic study in the area showed an excessive number of speed-zone infractions during posted school hours, putting students, faculty, and others at risk.

“The safety of students and school employees are our first priority when it comes to school zone safety,” the sheriff said in a statement.

This system will only be operational during posted school hours – between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. School zone speed limits for this area are posted at 25 miles per hour when the yellow lights are flashing and 35 miles per hour when the lights are not flashing.

The system will not be active during times when students are not in school such as observed holidays and summer breaks.

Penalties for speed violations will be $75 for the first offense and $125 for any subsequent offenses. Each violation also comes with a $25 processing fee.

The first 30 days of speed detection will be a warning-only phase. No fines will be issued during this phase.

