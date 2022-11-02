University of Georgia senior creates odorless socks for people with smelly feet

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Matthew Tesvich’s senior year of college has a funky twist. He started a business called OX SOX, a company selling odorless socks.

“This is definitely a funky niche. When I tell people they are like, ‘What?’” said Matthew Tesvich, OX SOX Founder.

He made a company for people, like himself.

“I have always had stinky feet,” said Matthew, laughing.

“I cannot stress that enough, his whole life,” said Matthew’s mom Sheri.

The business plan makes sense now, right?

”They are sweat-wicking, they don’t stink, they don’t rip, they are fantastic,” said Matthew.

Once Matthew created a product he loved and started his website, he had an opportunity to be a part of an intense business workshop at the University of Georgia.

“They try and whittle people out and pressure test your idea to see, ‘Is this something viable?’” said Matthew, “At the end of the four weeks you have a shark tank-like competition, pitch in front of 4 judges that all went to UGA and then they pick a winner.”

Matthew won. He was awarded more than two thousand dollars he says, is going right back into his business. This University of Georgia senior took a problem that many people might view as embarrassing, and monetizing it.

”He took a negative and turned it into a positive, right!?” said Matthew’s mom, laughing.

