“We have to remain competitive” APD launches car take-home program to retain officers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department’s first-ever take-home car program is two-fold. Chief Darin Schierbaum says the number one request from current officers and new recruits is having a vehicle they can take home.

“We have to remain competitive and when other agencies are offering take-home cars, then APD has to as well,” said Chief Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta Police Department.

The police department’s chief administrative officer says the new program, which right now is adding 40 new squad cars to APD’s fleet, will also save taxpayers money.

“First of all, our fleet currently is seven buyers and out of lifecycle, meaning 75% of our cars are out of lifecycle. And one of the reasons for that is the cars are driven 24 hours a day, from shift to shift to shift to shift. That’s very hard on the vehicles,” said Peter Aman¸ chief administrative officer, APD.

Patrolman Gabriel Sey is one of the first officers to participate in this new program. He says along with officers taking more pride and ownership of their assigned vehicle, the take-home program will also serve as a crime deterrent. When a police car is parked in a residential neighborhood, it’s a visible reminder that law enforcement is always nearby.

“I mean, it’s not just a false deterrence. Because if I, if I’m in my patrol car, and something happened and somebody flags me down, I’m going to respond,” said officer Gabriel Sey.

The new vehicles, which cost about 60-thousand dollars once outfitted with all their high-tech equipment, also look different. Instead of deep blue, the new squad cars are sleek black, falling in line with a new trend in police departments across the country. The new, simple black color is easier to find and saves taxpayers money in color-matching if scraped or in need of repair.

“We’re also going to be prepared to buy different makes and model. So, while you see a Ford behind me, expect to see some Chargers on the street, expect to see different makes and models with this design,” said Chief Schierbaum.

The new program will start with 911 response officers who currently live in the city. The police chief also notes that the city is still offering new recruits a sign-on bonus of $1,000 dollars.

A group of SCAD students collaborated with the city to create the new logo displayed on the sides of new patrol cars. The design features six stripes that represents the six police zones in the city.

