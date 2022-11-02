Woman arrested after wild car chase in Coweta County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested after stealing the car of a man she met on a dating app.

Jennifer Gray met a man on the dating website “Plenty of Fish” and agreed to meet him for a date Oct. 27. After going to his house, she stole his 2004 Dodge RAM while he was inside the house.

Police responded to the call around 11:30 p.m. While enroute, a different unit spotted the car and gave chase. Gray led police on a car chase going more than 100 miles per hour.

Police finally used stop sticks and a pit maneuver to stop the car at the 53-mile marker on I-85 North.

Gray has been charged with theft by taking.

