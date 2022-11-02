Woman arrested after wild car chase in Coweta County

Jennifer Gray
Jennifer Gray(Coweta County Police)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested after stealing the car of a man she met on a dating app.

Jennifer Gray met a man on the dating website “Plenty of Fish” and agreed to meet him for a date Oct. 27. After going to his house, she stole his 2004 Dodge RAM while he was inside the house.

Police responded to the call around 11:30 p.m. While enroute, a different unit spotted the car and gave chase. Gray led police on a car chase going more than 100 miles per hour.

Police finally used stop sticks and a pit maneuver to stop the car at the 53-mile marker on I-85 North.

Gray has been charged with theft by taking.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Slumber Party is looking for extras when they film in Fairburn!
Disney+ film ‘The Slumber Party’ shooting in Fairburn, seeks extras
Police sirens
Person wanted for double shooting in Chamblee captured in Mississippi, police say
FILE - An advanced voting sign is seen, in Marietta, Ga. on May 19, 2022 during early-in person...
2 million voters have already turned out for Georgia 2022 midterms
Mural of Atlanta rapper Takeoff
Mural painted of slain Atlanta rapper Takeoff at Old Fourth Ward skatepark