2 shot at gas station overnight on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are in the hospital after they were shot at a gas station overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened around midnight at the Texaco station in the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Police tell us two men were shot and taken to the hospital.

Atlanta News First is working to learn their conditions and whether investigators have made any arrests.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact police or Crime Stoppers.

