3D technology used to investigate fatal South Fulton fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton fire officials hope new 3D technology will help them determine the cause of a deadly fire that killed four family members two weeks ago.

“I happened to be the person that responded to the scene and the first thing I was notified was there were potentially people missing. Not just one person, but four,” Lt. Helen Weathers said.

Fire investigators are now using a forensic scanner purchased by the police department three years ago to reconstruct the scene.

“The raw images that it’s taking is the scene as it is when that person that’s using it got there,” Weathers said.

The scan technology uses a laser camera to capture imaging at a full 360 degrees. The laser reaches about 75 yards from the scanner, allowing it to capture millions of data points. When viewing the resulting scan, investigators are better able to understand burn patterns.

“The ability to get more accurate measurements between items and the better ability is down the road. Say you forgot to do something because you have so much going on in a major incident you don’t have to, you don’t have to go we forgot to do that and you only have that one time to get all of that data,” Weathers said.

The Faro 3D scanner has been used to investigate about 90% of homicides in South Fulton, but this will be the first time the technology is used to investigate a fire.

“It gives us more time to focus in on the important things that we need to be looking at whether it’s the fire investigation side, dealing with the victims,” Weathers said.

South Fulton officials hope this new technology will help bring more accurate and timely closure for victims’ families.

