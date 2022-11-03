Atlanta police looking for suspect in Houston murder case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

Steven Lamar Jones is accused of stabbing a man to death in Houston Sept. 9. Jones stabbed Clarence Logan near the Houston airport around 12:40 a.m. Logan was taken to the hospital where he later died. The Houston Police Department believes Jones then fled to Atlanta.

A motive in Logan’s death has not been established.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.StopCrimeAtl.org. They can also contact the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

