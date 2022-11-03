In ‘Code Red’ meeting, Gwinnett school leaders say district is in ‘crisis’ over escalating violence

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, hundreds of parents, community leaders, and school officials crowded into a Lilburn church in what organizers called a ‘Code Red’ meeting over the escalating violence in Gwinnett County Public Schools.

“We have a crisis on our hands and we need everyone’s help,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The roughly 2-hour meeting at New Mercies Christian Church included a panel discussion among County leaders.

Gwinnett County Public Schools is the state’s largest public school district with more than 180,000 students.

Watts sat alongside Gwinnett County Police chief J.D. McClure, GCPS Police Chief Tony Lockard, and Gwinnett Juvenile Court Judge Rodney Harris, among others.

The meeting comes roughly two weeks after a 17-year-old was shot and killed just off campus at Norcross High School.

On Monday, a student was reportedly stabbed with a box cutter at Grayson High School.

“The last 3 or so weeks there are fights happening like every day,” said Kayla Fields, a freshman at Grayson.

Fields attended the meeting with her mom.

Many parents called for a swift change to the district’s safety protocols including a new discipline policy rolled out in August.

Our kids are suffering. They’re in danger. Our schools are not safe,” said Holly Terej, a parent with two students int eh district.

“Their discipline policy did not help. These kids know they can go into school, and fight one day, go home and come back the next day,” said Stacey Gyorgyi, a parent with a 17-year-old student in the district.

Watts was asked specifically about the new discipline policy by Jesse Curney, the pastor of the host church.

“When a child brings a gun to school, what are the consequences? When a child brings a knife to school. I think that’s the great elephant in the room,” said Curney to Watts.

Watts did not specifically answer this question. He said that the district has different levels of consequences and the district has expelled and suspended students this year.

He also said the new policy, compared to the previous one, works to keep all students in the classroom.

“What we also have to understand is what happens when those students come back to school or what happens if they don’t,” said Watts.

One teacher, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution, said she works at one of the district’s alternative schools.

She told Atlanta News First that despite the reports of violence escalating, the number of offenders who have been assigned to her school has dropped since the pandemic.

Fields said she would like to see more mental health services offered in school to address the anger issues before they escalate.

“Instead of consequences being longer but less severe, I think they should be either short and super severe or able to work,” said Fields.

The next Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for November 17.

Throughout the course of the night, many of the speakers called for more proactive measures to help deter the violence.

Ideas included more mental health resources in schools, offering students more affordable extracurricular opportunities, and calling on parents to keep guns stored safely at home.

“We have to be more cognizant about what our kids are doing. And a big question I have, where are they getting the guns,” said Patsy Austin-Gatson, Gwinnett County District Attorney.

Watts said the district was in early conversations about installing body scanners and metal detectors into Gwinnett County schools.

