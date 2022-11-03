Daycare in Roswell cleared after receiving bomb threat, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A daycare in Roswell was evacuated Thursday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

The Roswell Police Department says officers responded to a bomb threat at The Goddard School, located in the 2700 block of Holcomb Bridge Road.

Police have since cleared the school and say no device was found.

The children are now returning to class.

Roswell police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.