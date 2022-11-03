Electric buses are coming to more than a dozen Georgia school districts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The EPA has a program called the Clean School Bus Program. It is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Clean School Bus Program’s goal is to use $5 billion to replace diesel school buses with options that are better for the environment.

“We are the first person they see in the morning when we are going to school and the last ones they see in the afternoon so we make a big difference...providing them with clean air gives them the opportunity to learn more, excel more,” said Denise Hall, Director of Transportation for Clayton County Public Schools.

More than a dozen Georgia school districts qualified for funding, Clayton County Public Schools was one of them.

”They didn’t just get the buses. They also got 25 charging stations. And then we have organizations who want to help them make that transition so if we have to change some of the routes or make adjustments it is a positive experience for everyone,” said Allie Brown with Georgia Conservation Voters.

”We need to be really concerned for our next generation and the world that they are going to inherit but they are also here, right now, and their health is being impacted by air pollution. So, something like these electric school buses is really exciting,” said Lily Zwann with Moms Clean Air Force.

Clayton County Public Schools is expected to roll out 25 electric school buses.

