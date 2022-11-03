False report of shooter at North Atlanta High School

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A report of a shooter at North Atlanta High School was a hoax, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

Police arrived at the school and found a student with a wooden bed frame support, not a weapon.

Atlanta Public Schools said, “appropriate disciplinary action is being taken for any students involved with the intentional dissemination of false information” in a statement. Students and families have been told that the report was false.

