False report of shooter at North Atlanta High School

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A report of a shooter at North Atlanta High School was a hoax, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

Police arrived at the school and found a student with a wooden bed frame support, not a weapon.

Atlanta Public Schools said, “appropriate disciplinary action is being taken for any students involved with the intentional dissemination of false information” in a statement. Students and families have been told that the report was false.

