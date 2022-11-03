FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny today; Scattered showers this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’ll be a nice start to your day with temperatures in the 50s as you leave for work and school this morning.

Thursday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 68°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be a great end to your week in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies, morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

An increase in moisture this weekend will lead to more clouds Saturday with a slight chance of a few showers Saturday and Sunday, although not much rain is expected.

Highs will gradually warm into the low 80s by Monday with record heat expected Sunday and Monday.

